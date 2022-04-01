New Delhi: The captive three-phase electric locomotive manufacturing unit of Indian Railways, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), has produced a record 486 locomotives in FY2021-22 against the Railway Board’s target of 485 locos.

CLW has managed to achieve this feat in 283 working days and it's their best loco production performance in any financial year. In FY2019-20, CLW produced 431 locomotives.

VK Tripathi, chairman and CEO, Railway Board, expressed hope that CLW will achieve more milestones in the coming financial years.

The milestone is credited chiefly to the improved supply chain management, hard work and dedication of staff and officers of team CLW in FY 2021-22 for consistently producing more than 40 locomotives per month.

CLW is an electric locomotive manufacturer based in Chittaranjan, West Bengal.

