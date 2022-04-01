Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Chittaranjan Locomotive Works reports record high production in FY22

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works reports record high production in FY22

In FY2019-20, CLW produced 431 locomotives.
1 min read . 03:33 PM IST Swati Luthra

  • CLW has managed to achieve this feat in 283 working days and it's their best loco production performance in any financial year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: The captive three-phase electric locomotive manufacturing unit of Indian Railways, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), has produced a record 486 locomotives in FY2021-22 against the Railway Board’s target of 485 locos.

New Delhi: The captive three-phase electric locomotive manufacturing unit of Indian Railways, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), has produced a record 486 locomotives in FY2021-22 against the Railway Board’s target of 485 locos.

CLW has managed to achieve this feat in 283 working days and it's their best loco production performance in any financial year. In FY2019-20, CLW produced 431 locomotives.

CLW has managed to achieve this feat in 283 working days and it's their best loco production performance in any financial year. In FY2019-20, CLW produced 431 locomotives.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

VK Tripathi, chairman and CEO, Railway Board, expressed hope that CLW will achieve more milestones in the coming financial years.

The milestone is credited chiefly to the improved supply chain management, hard work and dedication of staff and officers of team CLW in FY 2021-22 for consistently producing more than 40 locomotives per month.

CLW is an electric locomotive manufacturer based in Chittaranjan, West Bengal. 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!