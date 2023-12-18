Chocolate maker Mondelez steps up rural presence
Mondelez India is tapping into a significant market, as India's more than 600,000 villages are home to nearly 69% of the country's population
New Delhi: Mondelez India, known for its popular chocolate brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk and Toblerone, has doubled its rural footprint in the past five years. This growth has been attributed to the strategic deployment of additional chillers and extending their market reach to more villages, thereby gaining a competitive edge in the packaged foods sector.