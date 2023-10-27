Consumer Reports found concerning levels of lead and cadmium in chocolate products.

Several chocolate products contain "concerning" levels of lead and cadmium, Consumer Reports cited and further urged Hershey to reduce the amounts of heavy metals in its items.

The non-profit consumer group reported that 16 out of 48 chocolate products tested contained high levels of lead or cadmium. They examined dark chocolate bars, milk chocolate bars, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, and mixes for brownies, chocolate cake, and hot chocolate across seven categories.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the nonprofit that experts consider chocolate a "minor source of exposure" to lead and cadmium internationally, but that manufacturers and processors remain responsible for ensuring their food's safety.

List of chocolates that contain excessive metal: Dark chocolate bar and hot chocolate mix from Walmart,

Cocoa powder from Hershey's and Droste,

Semi-sweet chocolate chips from Target,

Hot chocolate mixes from Trader Joe's, Nestle and Starbucks.

The report cited, milk chocolate bars, which have fewer cocoa solids, are a more safe choice as it does not contain excessive metal content.

How these toxins can harm you? Long-term exposure to the metals can result in nervous system problems, immune system suppression and kidney damage, with greater danger to pregnant women and young children, a Reuters report cited.

This comes after Consumer Reports' findings last December that show 23 of 28 tested dark chocolate bars contained excessive lead or cadmium, including Hershey products sold under its own brand and the Lily's and Scharffen Berger brands.

Consumer Reports said more than 75,000 consumers signed an earlier petition for Hershey to reduce heavy metals in its chocolate, and that it is now again petitioning the company.

Following this, Hershey Chief Financial Officer Steve Voskuil said the company was looking to reduce levels of lead and cadmium.

"We would love to eradicate it completely," Voskuil said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

