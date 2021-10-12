Mumbai based Choice Group has acquired the entire mutual fund distribution business of Centcart Money Services Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount to augment the position of its mutual fund platform – Investica.

The acquisition deal is inked through its subsidiary Choice Wealth Private Ltd.

“The fragmented mutual fund distribution business is in a consolidation mode and we are looking forward to further inorganic growth. Moreover, despite there being a surge in the number of mutual fund investors, the market penetration is still very low and there remains a lot of untapped potential," said Kamal Poddar, Managing Director, Choice Group.

In October last year, Choice group had acquired the mutual fund distribution business of Bank Bazaar in an all cash deal.

“This sale will enable CentCart Money to focus on our core NBFC business and consolidate our line of activity", said Brijesh Parnami, Founder & CEO of CentCart Money.

