Chola reboots digital lending—this time on its own terms
Radhika P Nair 7 min read 09 Dec 2025, 01:31 pm IST
Summary
After scaling back its fintech-partner model in 2024 and eventually stopping it due to compliance complexity, governance concerns and the impact of small-ticket lending on borrowers, the company has re-entered the space with a fully in-house digital lending platform
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola), one of India’s largest diversified NBFCs, is taking a measured second shot at digital lending.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story