Chola reboots digital lending—this time on its own terms

“Digital lending has seen a lot of regulatory cleansing in the last three to four years," said Sanjay Agarwal, senior director at CareEdge Ratings. “Earlier, small-ticket, short-tenure digital loans, as low as ₹500 to ₹10,000, had become the largest problem area because borrowers often could not repay and impulsive borrowing was common. But the industry has used the last 12 to 18 months to correct its practices and is now achieving a level of maturity."