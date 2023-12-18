‘Christie’s broke multiple records for Indian artists’
Its regional buying from Asia has been very resilient, led by mainland China. New buyers coming from mainland China are up 30% and 2024 will be important in the Asian context. Asian buyers made up 28% of all buyers.
New Delhi: Indian art is having its moment in the sun. British auction house Christie’s said while announcing its year-end results, that in an auction this September in New York, it sold 96% of all lots for the Modern and contemporary south Asian art and 60% of its buyers were from India. It also had a white-glove sale in March which was dominated by Indian artists.