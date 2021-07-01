NEW DELHI: A set of digital artworks by transgender artist FEWOCiOUS has sold for $2.6 million in an auction conducted by the New York arm of British auction house Christie’s. “Hello, I'm Victor (FEWOCiOUS) and This Is My Life realized USD $2,162,500, closing today after competitive bidding from more than 20 collectors," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The collection consists of five new and unique NFTs, which will each be accompanied by a physical painting and “never-before-seen" doodles and diary entries from the artist. This is not the first time FEWOCiOUS, whose real name is Victor Langlois, has made bank through an NFT sale. According to a report by Esquire, Langlois has earned just under $18 million through such sales, with an artwork called “The Everlasting Beautiful" selling for $550,000 last year. The Christie’s auction, on June 23, crashed the auction house’s website as buyers rushed to register their bids for the NFT.

“Marking another important moment for the growing digital art market, the collectors of FEWOCiOUS’ work sold at Christie’s will have an opportunity to meet the artist in-person," the auction house said in a press release.

“FEWOCiOUS will personally deliver the physical painting of each 1/1 auction piece, along with the archival pieces, in a custom suitcase to each winning bidder around the world—an act that is symbolic of how he transported his earliest drawings and paintings when leaving behind his past in pursuit of a brighter future," it added.

The sale is the newest in a line of high profile NFT auctions that have happened over the past year. The Internet’s founder, Tim Berners Lee, had put up the World Wide Web’s source for sale via Sotheby’s on June 23, which sold for over $5.3 million yesterday.

