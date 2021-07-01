Christie’s sells digital art about gender transition for $2.6 million

The collection consists of five new and unique NFTs, which will each be accompanied by a physical painting and “never-before-seen" doodles and diary entries from the artist. This is not the first time FEWOCiOUS, whose real name is Victor Langlois, has made bank through an NFT sale. According to a report by Esquire, Langlois has earned just under $18 million through such sales, with an artwork called “The Everlasting Beautiful" selling for $550,000 last year. The Christie’s auction, on June 23, crashed the auction house’s website as buyers rushed to register their bids for the NFT.

