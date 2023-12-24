Christmas Sale: Vistara Airlines has extended its Christmas sale till December 25, spreading the Christmas cheer and taking wanderlust to new heights. Vistara Airlines is offering discounted airfares from December 21 - December 25 for domestic and international flights, making travel plans more attainable than ever. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“To keep the holiday cheer alive, we have extended the Christmas Sale till 25-Dec-2023! Hurry & get the chance to enjoy discounted fares, applicable for travel until 30-Sep-2024. Blackout dates apply. T&C Apply," The airline announced on its website.

Vistara is offering domestic one-way fares starting at ₹1924 (Dibrugarh-Guwahati) for economy class. Premium economy class (Dibrugarh-Guwahati) ticket flights start at ₹2324. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, business-class prices start at ₹9924, guaranteeing a journey with spacious seats and personalized service.

For international destinations, the sale is valid for travel to and from Kathmandu, Dhaka, Singapore, Jeddah, Dammam, Colombo, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Malé, Doha, Muscat, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Bali and Mauritius, according to the official website.

International, return all-inclusive fares start at ₹10999 for Economy Class (Delhi-Dhaka), ₹14999 for Premium Economy (Delhi-Kathmandu), and ₹29999 for Business Class (Delhi-Dhaka). However, the Sale fares are available on select routes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Plan ahead, travel far This festive offer isn't just for immediate getaways. Book your flights during the sale and travel anytime between now and September 30, 2024.

The booking window opens at 00:01 hours on December 21 and will close at 23:59 hours on December 25, 2023.

The discounts is offering a perfect opportunity to plan their vacations, family trips, or business travels well in advance. The Christmas sale allows individuals and families across the country to enjoy the comfort and luxury of Vistara at prices that are too good to miss. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Mint reported that Tata Sons and SIA-owned Vistara Airline announced that they are starting acomplimentary inflight Wi-Fi service for Club Vistara members. In an official statement, the airline company wrote, “we are proud to be the only Indian airline to provide this service onboard."

The official statement from Vistara airline mentioned that the Club Vistara member passenger would be able to avail services like WhatsApp, Messenger, andiMessage even at 35000 ft.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!