This December, Vistara Airlines is taking wanderlust to new heights with a Christmas sale. Starting today, December 21, and running until December 23rd, Vistara is offering domestic one-way fares starting at ₹1924 (Dibrugarh-Guwahati) for economy class. Premium economy class (Dibrugarh-Guwahati) tickets flight starting at ₹2324.

For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, business class the prices are starting at ₹9924, guaranteeing a journey with spacious seats and personalized service.

For international destinations, the Sale is valid for travel to and from Kathmandu, Dhaka, Singapore, Jeddah, Dammam, Colombo, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Malé, Doha, Muscat, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Bali and Mauritius, according to the official webiste.

International, return all-inclusive fares start at ₹10999 for Economy Class (Delhi-Dhaka), ₹14999 for Premium Economy (Delhi-Kathmandu), and ₹29999 for Business Class (Delhi-Dhaka). However, the Sale fares are available on select routes.

This festive offer isn't just for immediate holiday escapes it is available to book flights any time between the sale dates, and book tickets for your travel plans till September 30, 2024.

The booking window opens from 00:01 hours on December 21 and will close at 23:59 hours on of December 23, 2023.

With the booking window opening today, passengers have the perfect opportunity to plan their vacations, family trips, or business travels well in advance. The Christmas sale allows individuals and families across the country to enjoy the comfort and luxury of Vistara at prices that are too good to miss.

As the year comes to a close, Vistara's Christmas sale serves as a delightful gift to travel enthusiasts, providing them with an opportunity to explore diverse destinations without breaking the bank. Whether booking through the website, mobile apps, ATOs, call Centre, OTAs, or travel agents, Vistara claims to ensure a seamless and convenient process for everyone.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!