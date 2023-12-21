Christmas Sale: Vistara offers discounts on domestic, and international travel. Check routes, and fares here
For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, business class the prices start at ₹9924, guaranteeing a journey with spacious seats and personalized service
This December, Vistara Airlines is taking wanderlust to new heights with a Christmas sale. Starting today, December 21, and running until December 23rd, Vistara is offering domestic one-way fares starting at ₹1924 (Dibrugarh-Guwahati) for economy class. Premium economy class (Dibrugarh-Guwahati) tickets flight starting at ₹2324.