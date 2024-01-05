Companies
Chrys Cap, Kedaara prepare their biggest funds ever
Sneha Shah , Ranjani Raghavan 5 min read 05 Jan 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Summary
- While ChrysCapital aims to raise $2-2.2 billion for its tenth fund, Kedaara is in the market for its fourth fund of $1-1.5 billion
Homegrown private equity (PE) firms ChrysCapital and Kedaara Capital are raising billion-dollar-plus funds in 2024, as they look to cut bigger cheques and fend off competition from Asian and global rivals.
