Chrys Cap, Kedaara prepare their biggest funds ever

Kejriwal did not comment on the fund, but stated that Kedaara has been deploying larger sums. “Last year, we deployed above $450 million in equity from our existing funds across five deals/companies in India. We also provided our limited partners an opportunity to co-invest more than $125 million alongside us in our deals, which were mostly proprietary in nature. This is the highest we have deployed in any one calendar year since we started operations 12 years ago," Kejriwal said. “Our cadence to deploy capital in India has gone up significantly given the increased size of our team—we have invested heavily in enhancing both our investing team and our operating teams," he added.