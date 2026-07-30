ChrysCapital acquires a controlling stake in Novartis India, appoints new CEO

Private equity firm ChrysCapital has acquired a 70.68% stake in the listed pharmaceutical trading and distribution company Novartis India Ltd (NIL) and has appointed Vikas Gupta as the new chief executive and managing director.
While the financial details of the deal haven't been disclosed, the transaction is pegged at about ₹1,446 crore, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said on condition of anonymity. The deal was first announced in February.
With this transaction, NIL, previously held by Swiss multinational Novartis AG, will adopt a new name and corporate identity to mark the company’s separation from its previous owners and the beginning of a new era, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.
“With ChrysCapital’s backing, we have the resources and focus to grow our portfolio with purpose, reach more patients, and build on what this organization has always stood for,” Gupta said.