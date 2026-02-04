ChrysCapital acquires minority stake in Bengaluru-based Nash Industries
Priyamvada C , Mansi Verma 5 min read 04 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Leveraging the new US-India trade deal and EU FTA, Nash Industries aims to use ChrysCapital’s backing to transition from a domestic leader to a multi-geographical powerhouse.
MUMBAI : ChrysCapital has acquired a significant minority stake in Bengaluru-based precision manufacturing solutions provider Nash Industries, top executives told Mint.
