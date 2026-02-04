“Over the last decade, there has been a significant shift in emphasis on manufacturing. China-plus-one has been a huge opportunity. Make in India has been a huge conversation. These have brought several inbound opportunities for us—assembling ATMs, EV boards—we’ve always been in that space with other customers," he said, adding that conversations with clean energy companies looking at China-plus-one have brought tailwinds. “I believe this is an inflection point—not just for us, but for the entire manufacturing industry in India," he said.