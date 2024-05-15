ChrysCapital to bet big on branded healthcare in India, says managing director Raghav Ramdev
The PE firm, which announced its first private healthcare investment in India on Tuesday, is ramping up investments across the sector as it sees Indians increasingly turning to branded healthcare, Ramdev said.
Mumbai: Private-equity firm ChrysCapital, which invested $100 million in eyecare chain Centre For Sight on 14 May, is likely to ramp up investments across healthcare delivery and services as it sees branded healthcare gaining prominence among Indians, a top executive said.