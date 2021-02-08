Chrysler, Fiat dealers want new boss to fix ailing brands or consider cuts

Former CEO Sergio Marchionne, who took control of Chrysler from bankruptcy in 2009, had a different tack. He reintroduced Fiat and Alfa Romeo to the US, hoping to expand global sales of those to brands and fill factories in Italy that were being underused. He also splintered off Ram from the Dodge lineup in 2009, making it into its own separate truck-focused brand. Mr. Marchionne died in the summer of 2018.