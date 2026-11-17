MUMBAI: US consumer packaged goods company Church & Dwight Co, Inc is planning an early-2027 entry into India with home and personal care products aimed at the online-first premium consumer, a top executive told Mint.
MUMBAI: US consumer packaged goods company Church & Dwight Co, Inc is planning an early-2027 entry into India with home and personal care products aimed at the online-first premium consumer, a top executive told Mint.
Arun Hiranandani, senior vice president of Church & Dwight, said the company will launch at least four products in the country across e-commerce and quick commerce by February. They include Hero acne patches, TheraBreath mouth wash and Batiste dry shampoo.
Arun Hiranandani, senior vice president of Church & Dwight, said the company will launch at least four products in the country across e-commerce and quick commerce by February. They include Hero acne patches, TheraBreath mouth wash and Batiste dry shampoo.
“The Indian consumer base is getting diversified,” Hiranandani said. “It is getting more sophisticated. And the consumers here are more discerning than they have ever been. They know premium quality when they see it and we believe our brands fit very well with the opportunity that is manifested in India.”
Church & Dwight is partnering with Mumbai-based Sawariya Group, a national distributor for major FMCG and other consumer companies including the portfolio of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Sawariya Group will manage sales and distribution for Church & Dwight’s brands, starting with a national roll out on e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms before progressing to modern trade.
“India is very digitally strong, and we want to go very strong on e-commerce first,” Surabhi Batra, chief executive officer of Sawariya Futureworks, told Mint. “Quick commerce is actually surprising us every day. It is an absolute no-brainer [for a new product launch] in India right now.”
Besides, Hiranandani said, the company is leaning on quick commerce to drive trials for personal care categories like acne patches, where consumers are likely to order online to try out something new.
“Our brands are really well-suited for the consumer to get immediate gratification with this quick commerce delivery, where the brand can literally show up in 15 minutes” he said. “It is an amazing trial vehicle for our personal care brands.”
Staffing plans
For now, the company operates an India office in Navi Mumbai with five people largely managing operations in West Asia. It will add sales, marketing and other staff starting next year.
Church & Dwight, based in Ewing, New Jersey, made roughly 18% of its net sales from the ‘consumer international’ segment in the nine-month period ended September, according to regulatory filings. It operates in Canada, Mexico, China, Europe and the UK. It ended the period with net sales of $4.6 billion and net income of $631.3 million, according to the filings.
India’s beauty and personal care (BPC) market has been booming for the past decade, growing from $15 billion in 2020 to roughly $23 billion by 2025 and expected to reach $40 billion by 2030, according to estimates by consulting firm Redseer. Much of that growth has come from e-commerce, a channel that grew from 8% of revenue in 2020 to 20% by 2025, and expected to account for 34-38% by 2030.
“BPC is emerging as the fastest-growing retail category in the next ~5 years,” Redseer said in a report in February. “[It is the] only category wherein e-commerce is mimicking China, with the projected e-commerce penetration for 2030 in-line with China’s 2020 estimates.”