Cigarette companies are caught between death and taxes

However, the wind has blown the other way lately. In July, Germany passed legislation to raise excise taxes on heated tobacco and vapor products so that they will eventually be levied much like cigarettes. The European Union is currently overhauling its own tobacco-tax rules, which set minimum rates for member states with the aim of reducing cross-border shopping, to incorporate new nicotine products. In the U.S., Democratic legislators have launched an antitobacco bill that would put a new federal tax on e-cigarettes among other measures if it gets through Congress.