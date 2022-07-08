CII elects R Dinesh of TVS to be its prez for FY231 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 01:01 AM IST
- Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, continues to be the CII president for 2022-23
NEW DELHI, SANJIV PURI, ITC, SANJIV BAJAJ, BAJAJ FINSERV : The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has elected R. Dinesh, executive vice chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd as the president designate for FY23, while Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director of ITC Ltd was elected as the CII vice president for the fiscal year.