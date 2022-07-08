NEW DELHI , SANJIV PURI , ITC , SANJIV BAJAJ , BAJAJ FINSERV : The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has elected R. Dinesh, executive vice chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd as the president designate for FY23, while Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director of ITC Ltd was elected as the CII vice president for the fiscal year.

According to a statement by the industry body on Thursday, Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, continues to be the CII president for 2022-23.

Dinesh was the chairman of CII Southern Region in FY19, besides holding several positions, including CII chairman of national committees on logistics, CII family business network India chapter council, CII Tamil Nadu state council and CII institute of logistics advisory council. He is also an associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.