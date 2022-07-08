CII elects R Dinesh of TVS to be its prez for FY23

NEW DELHI, SANJIV PURI, ITC, SANJIV BAJAJ, BAJAJ FINSERV :The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has elected R. Dinesh, executive vice chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd as the president designate for FY23, while Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director of ITC Ltd was elected as the CII vice president for the fiscal year.

