CIL is striving to replace the coal imports through its own coal and any increase in domestic production would play a catalytic role in this effort.
Of the 193 mtpa capacity of 32 projects, CIL's three subsidiaries — South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, Central Coalfields Ltd and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd — with 167 mtpa form the bulk at 86.5 per cent.
SECL with six projects at an estimated incremental investment of ₹18,657 crore accounts for 63.5 mtpa, followed by CCL at an investment of ₹7,520 crore for 10 projects of 56.6 mtpa.
MCL with three projects would add up to 47 mtpa at an investment of ₹14,057 crore.
The rest, nearly 26 mtpa, would be met through Eastern Coalfields Ld, Northern Coalfields Ltd and Western Coalfield Ltd with the remaining investment between them.
"Concurrently, in tandem with production, the company is also strengthening the rail evacuation infrastructure through setting up rail lines, sidings and first-mile connectivity projects in the companies from where the majority of the output is expected," CIL said.
CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output. PTI SID HRS hrs
