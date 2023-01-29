CIL sets aside ₹42,600 cr for cleaner coal transport, solar3 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:33 PM IST
- The company will take up nine FMC projects with investments of ₹2,500 crore by FY25
- It also plans to spend about ₹3,600 crore in 24 railway connectivity projects
State-run miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) plans to invest around ₹42,600 crore in low-emission infrastructure for fossil fuel mining and green energy to help India achieve its net-zero targets, said the company’s chairman and managing director Pramod Agrawal.
