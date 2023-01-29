CIL sets aside 42,600 cr for cleaner coal transport, solar

“We are targeting for 3,000 MW, out of this 1,500 MW will be in our area where it will be directly consumed by us so that our power bill goes down. We will ourselves set up power plants for the rest of 1,500 MW but in land of others and sell it to them. Because at the peak we consume something like 2000 MW, which we now buy, and now we should dilute that purchase," Agrawal said, adding that in the process, the company would also be able to contribute more toward ESG (environment, social and governance) requirements.