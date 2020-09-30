To be sure, the theatrical market in India has incurred losses of almost ₹3,000 crore across languages in the six months that cinemas have remained shut since March, trade experts say. Of these, Bollywood or the Hindi film industry accounts for around ₹2,000 crore. The country has already lost 12% of its movie screen count over the covid-19 pandemic as theatres, especially single screens, stared at bleak futures with salaries and fixed incomes mounting and no foreseeable income. Movie theatres have been one of the first ones to shut and last to re-open in the country as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.