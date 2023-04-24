Cinemas to hit pre-covid levels in 2-3 qtrs: Bijli3 min read 24 Apr 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Bijli said that the cinema giant, looking at opening 200 new screens per year, will benefit from economies of scale on all fronts, including capital and operating spending.
MUMBAI : Cinemas in the South have bounced back to pre-covid levels in terms of footfalls and revenue, said Ajay Bijli, managing director of the merged PVR Inox Ltd, adding those in other parts of India will take 2-3 more quarters given the limited supply of movies after the pandemic.
