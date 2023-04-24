Cinemas to hit pre-covid levels in 2-3 qtrs: Bijli

Bijli explained that the company cannot blindly open multiplexes in areas where there already is enough capacity. “We are hunting for opportunities with developers for areas where there is no capacity. We do a gap analysis to find catchments and are opening there. At the same time, we go one step further to see if a mall or a shopping centre, or an organized retail format is coming up with a good developer. Because a lot of money gets invested, and there is no point just opening something which doesn’t stand the test of time," Bijli added. With cinemas having remained open only for about 12 months of the covid-induced shutdown, Bijli said there are signs of recovery.

