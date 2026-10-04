Cinepolis adds four more screens in Faridabad as its big-screen expansion continues across Delhi-NCR

Cinepolis India has expanded its presence in Faridabad with the opening of a new four-screen multiplex at Amolik’s City Life Mall in Sector 28, taking the cinema chain’s footprint in the city to eight screens.

Cinepolis Faridabad opens new four-screen multiplex The new property, which opened ahead of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday weekend, has 549 seats across four screens. It features recliner seating, Dolby sound technology and Cinépolis’ food and beverage offerings, giving residents in the area another option for a movie outing closer to home.

The opening comes less than a year after Cinepolis entered Faridabad with its first property at Pacific Mall. That four-screen cinema, which opened in November 2025, had 788 seats across its four auditoriums. The latest launch effectively doubles the company’s screen presence in the city within a year.

The new multiplex also opened just ahead of the 2 October release of Drishyam: The Conclusion, coinciding with the Gandhi Jayanti long weekend. The timing places the cinema in operation during a period when holiday footfall and new film releases typically become important drivers for multiplexes.

Why was the new multiplex added? Cinepolis India said the decision to add another property in Faridabad was based on the city’s growing catchments and the residential population around Sector 28.

“For us, growth is really a catchment question,” Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India, said. He pointed to the established residential neighbourhoods surrounding Sector 28 and the role of City Life Mall as a destination where consumers can combine dining, shopping and entertainment.

The company’s expansion is not limited to Faridabad. Cinepolis has also added cinemas at IREO Grand High Street in Gurugram and in Dwarka as it strengthens its presence across the Delhi-NCR market. Following these additions, the chain operates 16 cinemas with 78 screens across the region, according to the company.

Hitesh Choudhary, director of City Life Mall, said the cinema had been part of the development’s plans, adding that the project was designed around families living in and around Sector 28. He said the addition allows visitors to shop, eat and watch a film within the same neighbourhood destination.

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Nationally, Cinepolis India now operates more than 496 screens across 41 cities through its Cinépolis, Cinépolis VIP and Fun Cinemas brands. The company has continued to expand its cinema network as exhibitors compete for audiences against streaming platforms and other forms of entertainment.