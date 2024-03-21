Cinepolis India elevates Devang Sampat as managing director

New Delhi: Multiplex chain Cinepolis India has promoted chief executive officer Devang Sampat to the post of managing director. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sampat brings over two decades of experience in the entertainment and retail industries to the new position, the company said in a statement.

Cinepolis India is a subsidiary of Mexican chain Cinepolis and the first international film exhibitor in the country. The company currently operates 422 screens under the brand names Cinepolis, Cinepolis VIP, Cinepolis Junior, Cinepolis MacroXE and Fun Cinemas.

Sampat has been a part of Cinepolis India since its inception 14 years ago. In his previous role as CEO, he focused on leveraging Cinepolis’s international strategies adapted for the Indian landscape and spearheaded development plans tailored to the Indian market, the company said in a statement.

In a recent interview with Mint, Sampat had said the company was aiming for a 1,000-screen count in India but did not have a timeline for it. According to him, 80% of the firm’s global expansion between 2021 and 2022 had happened in India, and it is looking to open 40-60 screens a year in the country across the top 60 cities. In 2015, Cinepolis had acquired Essel Group’s Fun Cinemas.

"We are confident that under his (Sampat's) leadership, Cinépolis India will continue to thrive and innovate in delivering exceptional cinematic experiences to our audiences," Miguel Mier, chief operating officer, Cinepolis Global said in a statement.

