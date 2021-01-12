CIO scramble to equip remote workers sparked best PC growth rate in decade

CIO scramble to equip remote workers sparked best PC growth rate in decade3 min read . 10:55 AM IST
- Rising demand for remote schooling, home entertainment also drove sales
The shift to remote work is jolting the lackluster personal computer market, as chief information officers and other corporate information-technology leaders raced to equip stay-at-home workers during the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say.
After a slowdown early in the year, total global shipments of personal computers in 2020 surged 11% from 2019, to 297 million units, according to a report Monday by research firm Canalys.
