CIOs accelerate pre-pandemic cloud push
- Cloud spending expected to hit $332 billion by the end of the year
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Companies are shifting more complex business software into the cloud, moving beyond efforts to support remote work during the coronavirus pandemic, and kick-starting longer-term information-technology strategies, chief information officers and industry analysts say.
The shift is expected to drive up annual spending on cloud services this year by 23%, according to the latest forecast by IT research and consulting firm Gartner Inc.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.