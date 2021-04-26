Subscribe
CIOs accelerate pre-pandemic cloud push

CIOs accelerate pre-pandemic cloud push

Photo: iStock
3 min read . 06:00 PM IST ANGUS LOTEN, The Wall Street Journal

  • Cloud spending expected to hit $332 billion by the end of the year

Companies are shifting more complex business software into the cloud, moving beyond efforts to support remote work during the coronavirus pandemic, and kick-starting longer-term information-technology strategies, chief information officers and industry analysts say.

The shift is expected to drive up annual spending on cloud services this year by 23%, according to the latest forecast by IT research and consulting firm Gartner Inc.

