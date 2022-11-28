CIOs can play key role in guiding companies through slowdown

As employees headed back to work, the reversal of some pandemic trends, combined with inflation and growing concern that the global economy could be headed toward a recession have weighed on quarterly earnings at a host of companies and led many to prepare for darker days. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is eliminating more than 11,000 jobs after it lost a quarter of its value in a single day in October after a weak earnings report. The consumer-driven ad engine at Alphabet Inc.’s Google is decelerating. Amazon.com Inc., meanwhile, is cutting up to 10,000 jobs. Ride-sharing companyLyft Inc. and payments-processor Stripe Inc. are cutting jobs, too. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed into bankruptcy.

