Cipla acquires 33% stake in Clean Max Auriga Power

Cipla on Wednesday announced that it has acquired 33% stake in renewable energy firm Clean Max Auriga Power LLP for up to ₹6 crore. This agreement is in line with the company's commitment to enhance the share of renewable power source in its operation and to comply with regulatory requirement for being a captive user under electricity laws, the drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.

The company will invest up ₹6 crore for the 33% stake in the target firm.

Post-acquisition, Clean Max Auriga Power LLP will become an associate of Cipla, the drug maker noted.

Clean Max Auriga Power is a special purpose vehicle engaged in the business of production, supply and distribution of solar and wind or other renewable energy generation plant. It was incorporated on 18th February 2019 and was formed for the purpose of setting up captive wind and solar, renewable power generation plant (Project) in

Clean Max Auriga Power LLP is a special purpose vehicle engaged in the business of production, supply, and distribution of solar, wind and other renewable energy.