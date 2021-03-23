NEW DELHI: Cipla Ltd’s US specialty business division has entered into an agreement with US-based SIGA Technologies Inc to develop novel antibiotics, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cipla Therapeutics, the US specialty business division of the company, entered the strategic partnership to develop novel antibiotics, especially those that target drug-resistant microbials.

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

The partnership, as per the statement, is aimed at making novel antibiotics that Cipla develops available to the US government as part of preparations against biological threats.

“The strategic collaboration between Cipla and SIGA will provide the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) department, with solutions for its biothreat and public health needs," Cipla Therapeutics chief executive officer Garrett Ingram said in the statement.

BARDA is the US government agency responsible for procurement and development of medical intervention like drugs and vaccines, principally against bioterrorism as well as pandemic influenza and emerging diseases. The agency was one of the world’s biggest funding agency for covid-19 vaccines when the pandemic struck last year.

Cipla currently owns and markets the novel antibiotic Zemdri injection in the US, and expects the partnership to provide an opportunity to make the drug available to US government agencies like BARDA.

“With our drug development expertise under the animal rule and government contracting expertise, and Cipla’s novel antibiotic products and extensive manufacturing capabilities, we are confident that together we are ideally-suited to provide innovative solutions to BARDA and other government customers," SIGA CEO Phil Gomez said in the statement.

SIGA has secured and managed multiple contracts awarded by the US government for more than 10 years, primarily with supply of up to approximately $1 billion of TPOXX to the US strategic national stockpile. TPOXX is an antiviral used against diseases such as smallpox and monkeypox.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via