Cipla asks its cybersecurity team to be on alert after attacks on pharma firms

New Delhi: India’s second largest drugmaker Cipla Ltd has asked its information technology team to be “paranoid" about its cybersecurity following attacks on two large pharmaceutical firms, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Lupin.

“We have not seen the kind of attacks that the other two companies you mentioned have faced in the recent past. But protection goes up. I have told my IT team to be as paranoid as possible and take the help of experts in this, and continue to track some hostile activities like conversations on the dark web, and multiple other things that one can do," Cipla chief financial officer Kedar Upadhye told Mint.

Upadhye said that cyberattacks on large companies usually happen and that firms take precautions and advise employees on dos and dont's when it comes to operating on the internet.

However, the recent spate of attacks has made the company very watchful.

On Thursday, Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Lupin confirmed that there was a cyberattack on the company’s servers, but it did not have any impact on its operations.

A spokesperson for the company said that it was investigating the incident and would conduct a thorough impact assessment.

The cyberattack on Lupin came just two weeks after a ransomware attack on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd's servers, after which the Hyderabad-based drugmaker had isolated all its data centre servers across the world temporarily as a preventive action after detecting the cyberattack.

The incident at Dr Reddy's had occurred just days after the company received approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani to conduct clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in the country.

Cipla on Friday had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹665 crore for July-September, up 41% year-on-year aided largely by cost control. Consolidated operating margin of the company expanded 266 basis points to 23.4% on account of the cost control. The drugmaker’s consolidated revenue was up 15% at ₹5,038 crore.

“We have adjusted to this virtual reality. We cannot visit doctor. We cannot go to hospitals. Our people are connecting to doctors through webinars and virtual connect, and that is giving us dividends, plus there is also an element of reimagination in our way of working and operating model and that is a change," Upadhye said.

He said that the company is now conducting virtual audits of facilities due to travel constraints and marketing, human resource and supply chain processes have also redesigned following the covid-19 pandemic.

In its investor presentation, Cipla said that it is adopting digital transformation for connecting with patients and distribution channels to expand access to its medicines.

