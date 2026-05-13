Cipla bets on fast-growing biosimilars market, to steadily add products: CEO

Cipla is building a biosimilars pipeline, and aims to steadily add products over the next five years, its top executive said, as the company bets on the fast-growing market for cheaper versions of complex biologic drugs.

“We are advancing our opportunities in biosimilars and other complex modalities, where we see a significant long-term opportunity,” managing director and global chief executive officer (CEO) Achin Gupta told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

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In March, the Mumbai-headquartered pharma giant announced a joint venture with biologics contract drug manufacturer Kemwell Biopharma, where they are building “a focused pipeline aligned to our core strengths and continuing to maintain a disciplined market-led approach,” Gupta said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Cipla's strategy for the biosimilars market? ⌵ Cipla is building a biosimilars pipeline and aims to add 1-2 new products each year over the next five to six years. This strategy focuses on the fast-growing market for cheaper versions of complex biologic drugs. 2 How is Cipla investing in its future product pipeline? ⌵ Cipla is investing in R&D, particularly for developed markets, to build a strong pipeline across respiratory, peptides, and complex generics. They have also formed a joint venture with Kemwell Biopharma to develop a focused pipeline aligned with their core strengths. 3 What was Cipla's financial performance in the March quarter? ⌵ In the March quarter, Cipla registered a net profit of ₹554.64 crore, a 54.6% year-on-year decline. Revenue from operations also fell by 2.80% to ₹6,541.20 crore compared to the previous year. 4 What is Cipla's growth outlook for India and the US markets? ⌵ Cipla anticipates strong double-digit growth in its core Indian market. For the US market, they expect to cross a run rate of $1 billion by the end of FY27, supported by a robust pipeline including respiratory drugs and peptides. 5 What is Cipla's approach to its One India business? ⌵ Cipla's One India business, which encompasses branded generics, trade generics, and consumer health, grew by 15% year-on-year. All three segments within this business delivered double-digit growth during the quarter.

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The drugmaker has two biosimilars in the pipeline currently, and will be adding 1-2 every year over the next 5-6 years, he added.

The drugmaker is investing in R&D, especially for developed markets, to build out a strong pipeline across respiratory, peptides as well as complex generics.

Performance and growth outlook Cipla registered a net profit of ₹554.64 crore in the March quarter, declining 54.6% year-on-year. The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY26 also fell, declining 2.80% from a year earlier to ₹6,541.20 crore.

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The company's stock closed 2.7% higher at ₹1,327.15 on the BSE on Wednesday.

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Cipla’s One India business grew 15% year-on-year with all 3 segments delivering double-digit growth during the quarter. One India is the company's overall India business, which includes branded generics, trade generics and consumer health.

Its North America business delivered a quarterly revenue of $155 million supported by a differentiated portfolio and steady base business.

For FY26, its revenue rose 2% to ₹28,163 crore while net profit declined 26% to ₹3,879 crore.

“If you look beyond the current near-term geopolitical issues, we are looking at strong growth in our core markets, which is India, where we are expecting a strong double-digit growth, and US as well, where our pipeline is very robust and we are expecting that we will be crossing a run rate of $1 billion by the end of FY27,” said Gupta.

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The company expects good sequential and annual growth in the US, on the back of its pipeline, which includes a recent approval for the generic version of respiratory drug Ventolin, and four other respiratory launches as well as a peptide in the pipeline.

About the Author Jessica Jani Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capit...Read More ✕ Jessica Jani Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.