Cipla promoters exploring stake sale to private equity players? Amid buzz company says...1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Promoters of Cipla are reportedly in talks to sell a part of their stake. Cipla clarified that it was not aware of any event that requires disclosure. Shares of Cipla rose 6% after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Promoters of Cipla are reportedly in talks to sell a part of their total stake in the company. The pharma major however clarified that it was not aware of any event ‘that requires disclosure’ under listing regulations.
