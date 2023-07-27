comScore
Promoters of Cipla are reportedly in talks to sell a part of their total stake in the company. The pharma major however clarified that it was not aware of any event ‘that requires disclosure’ under listing regulations.  

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby clarify that the Company is not aware of any event that requires disclosure under Listing Regulations. The Company will make appropriate disclosure in compliance with the Listing Regulations as and when any such requirement arises," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Indian drugmaker Cipla rose 6% in early trading on Thursday, a day after the company reported quarterly profit that beat analyst estimates on strength in its domestic and North American drug businesses.

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 03:25 PM IST
