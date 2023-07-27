Hello User
Cipla promoters exploring stake sale to private equity players? Amid buzz company says...

1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:25 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Promoters of Cipla are reportedly in talks to sell a part of their stake. Cipla clarified that it was not aware of any event that requires disclosure. Shares of Cipla rose 6% after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Cipla Head Office In Mumbai

Promoters of Cipla are reportedly in talks to sell a part of their total stake in the company. The pharma major however clarified that it was not aware of any event ‘that requires disclosure’ under listing regulations.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby clarify that the Company is not aware of any event that requires disclosure under Listing Regulations. The Company will make appropriate disclosure in compliance with the Listing Regulations as and when any such requirement arises," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Indian drugmaker Cipla rose 6% in early trading on Thursday, a day after the company reported quarterly profit that beat analyst estimates on strength in its domestic and North American drug businesses.

More to come…

27 Jul 2023, 03:25 PM IST
