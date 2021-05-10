Cipla enters into licensing pact with Eli Lilly for Baricitinib drug

Commenting on the partnership, Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited said, “Enabling access to high-quality treatment and medication is core to our purpose of ‘Caring for life.’ Through the pandemic, Cipla has been at the forefront of COVID care and our partnership with Lilly is a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to care towards patients impacted by Covid-19.''

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}