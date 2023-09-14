Cipla founding family’s stake sale in jeopardy over $13 billion valuation target

Cipla founding family’s stake sale in jeopardy over $13 billion valuation target2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 05:33 PM IST
The sale of a stake in Cipla Ltd. is in jeopardy as potential buyers have balked at the 1.09 trillion rupee ($13.1 billion) valuation members of the founding family are targeting for the Indian firm in a deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
