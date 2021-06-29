The update comes after earlier in the day reports suggested that India's drug regulator may soon grant restricted emergency use authorisation for Moderna's vaccine and an approval is likely anytime as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is in favour of granting permission to Cipla for import of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India considering the pandemic situation in the country and in public interest.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}