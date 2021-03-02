Cipla Gulf expands partnership with Alvotech

Nishant Saxena, CEO, International Business (Europe & Emerging Markets), Cipla, said, "Ensuring access to critical medicines is core to our purpose of 'Caring for Life' and this partnership is a step in that direction. We believe Alvotech's products will enhance our biosimilars pipeline and allow us to establish a pantherapy presence in the specialties segment, improving our footprint in this strategic Australia market."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}