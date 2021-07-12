NEW DELHI: Cipla Health , the consumer healthcare subsidiary of pharmaceutical company Cipla that sells brands such as Nicotex, Cofsils, ActivKids, Prolyte ORS, among other nutrition and health care products on Monday said it has expanded its hand and surface sanitation brand Ciphands to launch a soap, hand wash and spray hand sanitiser.

These products are adding to Ciphands’ portfolio that's tapping into the growing health and hygiene product category. This central doctrine of a healthy lifestyle goes beyond the exigencies of the covid-19 pandemic, the company said.

Demand for hygiene and cleaning products zoomed in the past year as cleaning habits evolved and grew in the aftermath of the pandemic. This especially benefitted categories such as hand sanitizers, surface cleaners and soaps.

However, demand has cooled off since its peak with companies returning to lower levels of production for some of these products.

Meanwhile, Cipla said demand for cleaning products is likely to sustain even once the pandemic abates as communicable diseases continue to remain a health concern in countries like India. Pandemic or not, hands have been amongst the biggest transmitters of diseases, it said.

Ciphands currently has an overall portfolio of eight products that also includes an antiseptic hand sanitizer, surface disinfectant spray, antiseptic disinfectant liquid, Ciphands Smart Germ Protection Wipes, and a chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) hand rub.

These products are retailed across medical stores and modern retail outlets.

With the launch of Ciphands Hand Wash and soap, the brand elevates Ciphands’ positioning within the traditional hand hygiene industry. Whereas the Ciphands Mist Spray Hand Sanitizer is an extension in the hand sanitizer category, the company added.

“Cipla Health Ltd. is committed to providing consumer healthcare solutions, and Ciphands caters to the most fundamental building block of healthy living – hand hygiene," said Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health Ltd, said.

