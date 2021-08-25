MUMBAI: Drug maker Cipla Ltd and Kemwell Biopharma Pvt Ltd, a biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), on Wednesday announced execution of a joint venture agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialise biosimilars for global markets.

The two companies will incorporate a joint ven with an aim to enter the respiratory biosimilars space, they said.

Under the terms of the agreement, the joint venture will leverage Cipla and Kemwell’s complementary strengths for end-to-end product development, clinical development, regulatory filings, manufacturing and commercialisation of biopharmceutical products.

Cipla’s respiratory prowess combined with Kemwell’s expertise in biologics will accelerate bringing these essential products to market.

“This development reinforces our strength as leaders in respiratory therapy and is in line with our aspiration of global lung leadership. Guided by our purpose of ‘Caring for life’ our partnership with Kemwell will help serve unmet needs of patients across the globe," said Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer of Cipla.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.