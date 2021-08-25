Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Cipla, Kemwell Biopharma form JV for developing, manufacturing biosimilars

Cipla, Kemwell Biopharma form JV for developing, manufacturing biosimilars

Premium
Cipla’s respiratory prowess combined with Kemwell’s expertise in biologics will accelerate bringing these essential products to market.
1 min read . 03:51 PM IST Livemint

  • The JV will leverage Cipla and Kemwell’s complementary strengths for end-to-end product development, clinical development, regulatory filings, manufacturing and commercialisation of biopharmceutical products

MUMBAI: Drug maker Cipla Ltd and Kemwell Biopharma Pvt Ltd, a biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), on Wednesday announced execution of a joint venture agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialise biosimilars for global markets. 

MUMBAI: Drug maker Cipla Ltd and Kemwell Biopharma Pvt Ltd, a biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), on Wednesday announced execution of a joint venture agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialise biosimilars for global markets. 

The two companies will incorporate a joint ven with an aim to enter the respiratory biosimilars space, they said.

The two companies will incorporate a joint ven with an aim to enter the respiratory biosimilars space, they said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Under the terms of the agreement, the joint venture will leverage Cipla and Kemwell’s complementary strengths for end-to-end product development, clinical development, regulatory filings, manufacturing and commercialisation of biopharmceutical products. 

Cipla’s respiratory prowess combined with Kemwell’s expertise in biologics will accelerate bringing these essential products to market.

“This development reinforces our strength as leaders in respiratory therapy and is in line with our aspiration of global lung leadership. Guided by our purpose of ‘Caring for life’ our partnership with Kemwell will help serve unmet needs of patients across the globe," said Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer of Cipla.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Economic recovery on track, but progress slows down

Premium

Why business families fight and how to resolve disputes

Premium

How to choose the right travel insurance during covid-19

Premium

Jeh Wadia steps down from roles at more Wadia firms

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!