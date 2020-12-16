Cipla launches Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits in India

Cipla launches Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits in India1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2020, 02:06 PM IST
The company said it will commence supply of rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab tests from this week.
Pharma major Cipla on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 in India.
"In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the Rapid Antigen Detection Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Pvt Ltd," Cipla said in a regulatory filing.
"CIPtest is a reliable high-performing kit that has been validated and approved by ICMR. It is found to have specificity and sensitivity of 98.09% and upto 75 % respectively," it said.
The test will be marketed under the brand name 'CIPtest'.
Shares of Cipla were trading 0.29 per cent higher at ₹783.95 apiece on the BSE.
