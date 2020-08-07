NEW DELHI: Pharmaceutical firm Cipla Ltd’s market leadership in India in various chronic segments, especially respiratory drugs, along with sales in strong emerging markets helped the company beat the disruption caused the covid-19 related lockdown in the April-June quarter and post a 21% growth year on year in its consolidated net profit at ₹578 crore.

Consolidated net sales of the company were up 9% at ₹4,346 crore, with growth led by India, emerging markets, Europe and its Global Access business.

Both bottomline and sales were higher than Bloomberg’s estimates of ₹323 crore and ₹4,082 crore respectively.

“Extremely pleased to report our Q1FY21 performance which reflects the inherent strength of our business backed by agile and resilient operations, cost control initiatives and continued delivery on our strategic priorities," Cipla chief executive officer Umang Vohra said in a statement.

The company’s India sales were up 16% at ₹1,608 crore, led by a 46% jump in unbranded generic drug sales while branded prescription drugs grew at 9%. The growth was led by chronic segments, with Cipla “outperformed the market in respiratory, inhalation and urology while cardiology reported strong double-digit growth", the company said in its investor presentation.

Cipla’s sales in the north American markets, however, were down 9% at ₹1,021 crore, primarily because of lower contribution from hyperparathyroidism treating drug Cinacalcet, for which it was an early entrant in the US market.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker also benefitted partially from cost optimisation, with other expenses falling 17% yoy as the company changed its strategy on marketing its medicines with a greater push for digital initiatives.

In an investor conference call, Cipla chief financial officer Kedar Upadhye said that the change could potentially be structural as the company would cut down on discretionary spends.

“We would certainly like to believe that there is an element and there is a fairly large element of decrease which is structural and which is led by our reimagination efforts that will continue post pandemic as well," Upadhye said, adding that the company would, in the next couple of quarters, see whether it can keep marketing spends lower without hurting sales.

Cutting down on discretionary spends has become a trend for the pharmaceutical industry amid the covid-19 pandemic as medical representatives of drugmakers approach doctors with their drugs using digital means instead of physical meetings.

