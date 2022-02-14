MUMBAI : Promoters of drug maker Cipla Ltd, Yusuf Khwaja Hamied & Mustafa Khwaja Hamied are selling up to 2.5% of their stake in the company to institutional investors through a block trade that could fetch as much as Rs1,849 crore or $244.6 million.

The block trade involves a base sale of 2% stake with an option to upsize the deal to 2.5%, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

Cipla’s promoters hold 36.11% stake in the company as of 31 December.

The shares are being offered to investors in the price range of Rs904.8 to Rs916.7 per share.

The price range is a 4% to 5.25% discount to Cipla’s closing price of Rs954.9 apiece on Monday.

At the upper end of the price range, the base deal size of 2% stake sale will fetch the promoters Rs1,479.2 crore or $195.7 million, while an additional 0.5% stake sale will fetch Rs369.8 crore or $48.9 million.

Kotak Securities Ltd is acting as the sole broker for the secondary sale of equity shares of Cipla Ltd.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.